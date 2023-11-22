WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Road crews across the state have been gearing up for a blast of winter weather during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

“We spend the off-season, even starting this summer, getting our equipment ready. It’s something that we don’t do overnight,” Tim Potter, Kansas Department of Transportation Public Affairs manager, said.

While crews are out treating the roadways, keeping a safe distance from plow trucks will help workers complete their task of clearing the roads.

“Keep in mind that our trucks, especially when they’re carrying this material on the back and operating in wintry conditions, they’re limited on their speed, and they can only drive so fast,” said Potter.

Beyond keeping a safe distance from road crews, travelers need to be aware of the typical trouble spots like bridges and overpasses.

“Always be prepared for slick conditions, especially on elevated roadways. That’s where the tendency is to have the slickest spots,” said

Dozens of crews across the state will be on standby and ready to go to plow roads as needed. Potter says it’s a great idea to plan ahead and take your time.

“People really need to concentrate on slowing down. If people would slow down, that would solve so many of the problems,” said

For an update on road conditions, you can go to KanDrive.org.