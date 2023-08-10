WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you like to check road conditions, construction projects, and any obstacles that might affect your travel, there is a new web address for that.

The Kansas Department of Transportation has updated its KanDrive website from KanDrive.org to KanDrive.gov. If you accidentally type in KanDrive.org, it will redirect you to the correct site.

If you have never checked out the KanDrive website, you are missing out. KSN News uses it frequently to check if a road is closed because of a crash, if the weather has made roads dangerous, and even to see detours from road construction.

This image from March 28, 2023, shows roads in northwest Kansas that were snow-packed and slick. Other times of the year, it may show roads that are flooded.

March 28, 2023 (Courtesy KanDrive)

The website has layers you can turn on and off, such as weather radar, rest areas, weigh stations, and live cameras. This picture is from a screengrab from a Wichita camera on Sept. 29, 2022. Traffic was being routed around a crash scene.

K-96 and Hydraulic crash, Sept. 29, 2022 (Courtesy: KanDrive)

KDOT says people used the KanDrive site more than 1.64 million times last year. KanDrive is available on desktop computers as well as mobile devices and tablets.

KDOT says the change to the web address is to be consistent with government web addresses and to help increase security.