Kansas school district loses over $100K in scam

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – An employee of USD 378 in Riley County was the victim of a scam involving an insurance company Wednesday.

According to Riley County Police, a report was filed for fraud. Officers listed USD 378 as the victim when it was reported that an unknown suspect pretending to be an insurance company scammed an employee into sending them money.

The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $115,388.

Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories