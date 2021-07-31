Kansas school district to make changes after LGBTQ dispute

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Izzy Dieker

AMERICUS, Kan. (AP) — A northeast Kansas school district says it will provide anti-discrimination training to its teachers and staff after a controversy over the treatment of a student who said she was a lesbian.

North Lyon County officials said in a letter the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas that it will also make Title IX complaint procedures more transparent and publicly state the district’s policies against discrimination.

The ACLU had threatened to sue the district if it didn’t provide the training.

That came after an eighth-grade student, Izzy Dieker, was suspended from riding a school bus in January after saying, “I’m a lesbian.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories