TONGANOXIE, Kan. (WDAF) — Tonganoxie High School students were sent home early Friday morning due to mechanical and water issues, the district said on Facebook.

THS students will be dismissed to go home today. THS is having mechanical and water issues. Students who drive or walk to school are dismissed now. Bus transportation is being coordinated for those students who ride the bus. Bus students will be sent home as soon as bus transportation is ready. Tonganoxie USD 464

According to the post, students who drive and walk home were dismissed at about 8:45 a.m. on Friday and students who ride the bus were sent home when bus transportation was coordinated.

The post did not detail the extent of the mechanical and water issues.