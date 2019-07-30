Kansas schools crisis drill requirement drops to nine per year

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly signed Senate Bill 128 into law earlier this year changing the number of safety drills K-12 schools in Kansas must perform each year. The new law went into effect July 1, 2019 and will be in effect for the 2019-2020 school year.

The law changes the total number of drills from 16 to nine. Schools must conduct at least two tornado drills (one in September and one in March), three crisis drills and four fire drills per school year.

In 2018, Senate Bill 109 passed which required schools to change the number and type of drills conducted during the school year. The change required schools to conduct nine crisis drills, four fire drills and three tornado drills during the school year, for a total of sixteen drills per school year. The change was positive in bringing about crisis drills to schools. However, the total number of drills proved to be overwhelming for many school districts.

Updated information and the new K-12 School Drills Form, reflecting the changes in the drill requirements, are posted in this link.