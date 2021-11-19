Kansas Secretary of Health and Environment Dr. Lee Norman departing

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Lee Norman will be departing Gov. Laura Kelly announced on Friday.

Dr. Lee Norman has served as the KDHE Secretary since Governor Kelly took office in 2019. Under his leadership, KDHE has spearheaded Kansas’ response to COVID-19, including the state’s testing strategy, the deployment of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“From the first confirmed case until today, Dr. Norman has played a vital role within this administration to provide guidance and help steer our state’s response to the virus. His and his team’s work to keep Kansans safe during this once-in-a-century public health crisis has cemented his place as the most consequential Secretary of Health and Environment in Kansas history,” said Gov. Kelly in a statement.

KDHE Deputy Secretary Ashley Goss will serve as acting secretary until a permanent candidate is appointed.

Senior advisor for COVID-19 vaccine equity Ximena Garcia is acting state health officer and Medicaid Medical director.

Before joining the office of Gov. Laura Kelly, Norman had a distinguished career in the United States Air Force as a family physician, flight surgeon, and combat medicine instructor. Dr. Norman has served as a chief medical officer for over 26 years, most recently at the University of Kansas Health System.