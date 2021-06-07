Kansas seeing more mountain lions, black bears, elk

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Some wildlife species that were previously absent or rare in Kansas are appearing more often now, including a mountain lion that was caught on video last month roaming through an alley in Wichita.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that mountain lion sighting continues a trend in recent decades that has brought an increased presence of wildlife, including elk, black bears, river otters and armadillos.

Matt Peek of the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism says some animal populations that been reduced significantly by hunting have also gone from very rare to very abundant in Kansas.

Those animals include wild turkey, Canada goose and deer populations.