WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran is back in Washington, D.C., following a trip to Tel Aviv. He met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli defense minister.

More than 1,200 people in Israel died, most of them in the Hamas attack, and about 240 hostages were taken from Israel into Gaza by Palestinian militants.

Sen. Moran traveled with a delegation that included Sen. Hoeven, R-N.D, Rep. Mike McCaul, R-Texas, Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., and other members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

“The Middle East is in challenging times, as it seems it always is, and we need to try to find ways to make certain Israel, our strongest ally in the Middle East, is protected but also that those that are innocent, whoever they are, wherever they live, have a better future than what they have today,” Sen. Moran said.

Sen. Moran also met with families who have loved ones being held hostage.

“I also saw the evidence of the atrocities that occurred on the night of the attack in which there was absolutely no level of humanity exhibited toward those who were killed or captured. So, a very compelling conversation,” he added.

Sen. Moran said Congress is working to send more aid to Israel.