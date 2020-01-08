Breaking News
Kansas Sen. Moran is new chairman of veterans committee

WASHINGTON (AP) – Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran is the new chairman of the U.S. Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee.

Moran’s office announced Tuesday that his fellow GOP senators had confirmed his appointment to lead the panel.

Moran will replace former Georgia Sen. Johnny Isakson after Isakson retired from Congress at the end of last year.

Moran has been a committee member since he began serving in the Senate in 2011.

Moran served in the House before his election to the Senate in 2010 and was a member of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee from 1998 through 2010.

