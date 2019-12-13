1  of  3
Closings and Delays
Centre - USD 397 Hamilton - USD 390 Madison-Virgil - USD 386

Kansas Sen. Moran says he is undecided on removing Trump

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
TRUMP_1538762479094

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 24: Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS) speaks to reporters as he departs the weekly Senate Republican’s policy luncheon, on Capitol Hill, on July 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas Republican Sen. Jerry Moran says he hasn’t decided how he would vote on removing President Donald Trump from office if the House impeaches Trump as expected.

Moran was asked while attending an event Friday in Topeka whether he had decided how he would vote on removing Trump from office.

He said “No.” He later repeated that he hasn’t decided. The House Judiciary Committee has approved two impeachment articles over Trump’s effort to get Ukraine to investigate Democratic political rival and former Vice President Joe Biden and Biden’s son, Hunter.

Moran said he’s hoping for a short Senate trial of “a couple of” weeks. 

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories