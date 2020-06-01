Live Now
Kansas setting record for mail ballot requests amid pandemic

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kansas election officials are receiving mail ballot applications at a historic rate, already exceeding the total number from the last general election in 2016.

Election officals are encouraging voting by mail amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Kansas City Star reports that figures from Secretary of State Scott Schwab’s office show that staff had processed more than 57,000 applications as of Friday. That’s over 3,500 more than 2016’s total, and the number is expected to increase.

County officials aim to prevent long lines in August and November, as voters elect a new U.S. senator and other lawmakers.

