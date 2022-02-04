WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol’s (KHP) Trooper Chad Crittenden revealed on Thursday that KHP responded to 82 vehicle crashes in the metro area since Tuesday evening.

Of those 82 crashes, 76 were non-injury crashes, and six resulted in injuries. No fatalities were reported.

AAA also released information about all the calls they received to KSN for both the Wichita metro area and the state of Kansas:

Day Total Calls for Kansas Total Calls for Wichita Metro Tuesday, Feb. 1 237 101 Wednesday, Feb. 2 201 92 Thursday, Feb. 3 362 (as of 5 p.m.) 174 (as of 5 p.m.)

These reports are due to the snowstorm that Kansas experienced this past week, with the highest report of 7.6 inches in Goddard as of 8:30 a.m. on Thursday. The Wichita metro area didn’t receive as much snow as Goddard, seeing about 5.9 inches by Wednesday evening.

Before Wichita had the chance to see any snow, the city saw freezing rain. This meant that snow crews didn’t have an opportunity to treat the roads before the snow hit due to the chance that it would wash away. The freezing rain created a sheet of ice underneath the pile of snow, resulting in dangerous road conditions. Many schools, churches, and facilities in Kansas chose to close their businesses to ensure the safety of everyone.

During the week, the KSN team ventured out into the snowstorm in the Storm Tracker 3 vehicles to give the city a look at road conditions. While they were out on the roads, they managed to capture several vehicle crashes happening directly in front of them.

KSN Storm Tracker 3 captures vehicle crashes in the Wichita metro area:

According to Interim Assistant Director of Public Works Ben Nelson, the city of Wichita is hopeful that road conditions will be “vastly improved by the end of the day.”