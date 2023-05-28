GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) –U.S. Army Sgt Gregory Knoll from Garden City, Kansas was killed during WWII. After decades, he was accounted for on January 3, 2023.

“It’s quite the joy to know he’s coming home but it’s also quite the honor to get him into his final resting place,” Knoll’s nephew Paul Horning said.

Knoll’s battalion was responsible for capturing Schmidt, Germany in the Hurtgen Forest. He was reported killed in action on November 7, 1944 while fighting at Kommerscheidt. After the attack, his remains couldn’t be recovered.

“He was actually missing an action, and they could never identify where, so that caused a lot of pain in the family,” Horning said.

In November 1951, Knolls was declared non-recoverable.

Over the years, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency has worked to identify remains.

One of Knolls brothers sent DNA, and that was one of the final pieces of the puzzle.

“There was hardly any remains to identify conclusively that he was who he was,” Knoll’s nephew Adam Lecuyer said.

He says he is extremely proud of his uncle.

“After we heard the story of how he fought the confrontation that he fought in, I’m extremely proud of that fact that he did so much to protect his company so that they could escape, keep them from harm,” Lecuyer said. “He was trying to get them out.”

Although he didn’t know his uncle well, he enjoys hearing his stories.

“It sounds like he was just a really good person,” Lecuyer said. “I never really got to know him, unfortunately. But it sounds like he was just a really good sergeant, a good soldier.”

Knoll will be buried in Garden City on July 7.

“It’s kind of a happy thing knowing that we’re gonna be able to bring him home, put him with the rest of the family,” Horning said.

Horning encourages more people to send in DNA to the army so more soldiers can be identified.

The family says they are grateful for the work the army puts in to identify soldiers.