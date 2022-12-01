MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) – A financial boost is coming to five local charities thanks to the Kansas Star Casino.

They are pledging $75,000, which was divided between the Wellington Humane Society, Ronald McDonald House of Wichita, the Kansas Food Bank, Mulvane Fire and Rescue, and Wichita’s Littlest Heroes.

The purpose is to make a lasting impact on the community.

“The biggest thing for us is we really not only wanna be able to present a check and donate but giving back in terms of what can do to partner to bring awareness to different organizations,” said Doug Lang, vice president and general manager of Kansas Star Casino.