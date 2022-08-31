MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) — Sportsbooks in Kansas are set to launch on Thursday, Sept. 1, as sports betting in Kansas will be legal. Companies like FanDuel and Boyd Gaming behind the Kansas Star Casino are feeling optimistic.

The Kansas Star Casino is hoping it will attract new customers with the launch of sports betting, whether it’s online or in-person.

“They’ll find staff who can help them place their wagers, they’ll find the kiosks if they want to do it themselves and you know, skip the lines if there are any and I think you’ll just find that a nice welcoming atmosphere,” Karol Corcoran, FanDuel sportsbook general manager, said.

David Strow with Boyd Gaming says they have been working hard to prepare for the launch, because the enaction of the bill happened so fast.

“It came up on us pretty quickly. So we’ve been pedal to the metal,” Strow said.

With a quick turnaround from when the bill passed, the Kansas Star Casino still has some work to do on its permanent sportsbook.

“So we’re going to be probably working triple shifts here, between now and September 8 to make sure we get it ready, but we’re going to meet that deadline,” Strow said.

Excitement for the soft launch is high, Corcoran said.

“We’re excited,” Corcoran said. “We’re looking forward to see what the people of Kansas think about our product.”