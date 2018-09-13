Kansas State Capitol Farmer's Market Video

TOPEKA, Kan. (CAPITOL BUREAU) - The Kansas state capitol isn't just where new laws are made, it's also a great place to shop for you next meal. Each Wednesday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment hosts a farmers market at the capitol.

At first glance, the answer is simple: the high volume of foot traffic from those working in state agencies in and around the building. But organizers say it goes deeper than that. They want to not only encourage healthy eating, but walking to the market also gives those working in the offices a good excuse to get in some exercise.

And for farmers like Kevin Ford, there's no better place to be on a Wednesday morning.

"We have a good customer base here. We get a lot of government workers,” says Kevin Ford with Good Ground Gardens.

On today's menu…..

"Today we have tomatoes, lots of different kinds of peppers, both cherry and slicing, we have eggplant, various kinds of squash, and probably some things I'm forgetting. Okra,” says Kevin Ford.

The market has been here since 2010, and over the years they've built up a bit of a reputation.

"Here we see the same people week after week, they're kind of trapped in their jobs, so if they want to come to the market this is where they have to come,” says Ford.

And while that captive audience may be good for Ford's business, it's also a big part of the reason the Kansas Department of Health and Environment established the program.

"It's just a way for us to get fresh fruits and vegetables to state employees and anybody that lives in the neighborhood, and get people out and moving on their breaks and lunch,” says Emily Carpenter, Public Health Educator, Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

And with life in the capitol sometimes moving at a fast pace, Carpenter says this is just one way to show folks you don't have to invest a lot of time to make some simple, healthy choices.

"You're getting your activity, and walking around as you do your shopping, and getting those good fresh fruits and vegetables,” says Carpenter.

And people are taking advantage of that opportunity. Ford says they'll see a lot of shoppers, especially around break time and lunch. While the tomatoes are the most popular produce, it's rivaled by the other side of his business.

"We also have a large customer base for the bouquets, especially people buying them for their secretaries, because they want to keep the secretaries happy,” says Kevin Ford.

The market also features music, drinks, food trucks and special guest vendors. The last Wednesday for this year is scheduled for October 10th, but plans are already underway to open the market up again right here at the capitol next spring.