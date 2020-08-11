Kansas State Fair announces 2020 concerts and events have been rescheduled for 2021

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas State Fair announced on Thursday that 2020 Nex-Tech Wireless Grandstand events have been rescheduled for 2021.

The 2020 Fair was canceled due to concerns from COVID-19. Fair officials have been working to reschedule the entire entertainment lineup, said Fair Interim General Manager David Tobias. All tickets already purchased will be honored at the gate.

“This means your seat location will be safe for 2021,” Tobias said, adding. “We have a strong lineup, and we are excited we were able to secure all of our artists for next year’s Fair.”

Tickets will go back on sale in October. More information will be available on the Fair’s website, www.kansasstatefair.com.

Here is the entire 2021 Nex-Tech Wireless Grandstand Lineup:

Nex-Gen Bull Riding Tour — 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10. The nation’s top bulls and rising world-class cowboys, who buck up a storm on the pro rodeo circuit, will kick off the 2020 Kansas State Fair. Ticket prices start at $5 for youth and $20 for adults.

Moto Madness Fire and Thrill Show — 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. Moto Madness & Fire Thrill Show includes motocross stunts and extreme sports action, featuring both professional ATV racers and freestyle motocross riders — some flying over a 75-foot-wide gap at more than 30 feet in the air.

All Star Monster Truck Tour — 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12. Back by popular demand, the All Star Monster Truck Tour features the biggest names from across the United States to do battle on the Fair’s large grandstand infield. These All Star Monster Trucks will be competing in an insane best trick competition, full-throttle obstacle course racing and a no-rules freestyle battle.

Demolition Derby — 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13. Watch cars rev up and smash each other in this Kansas State Fair favorite.

Tracy Lawrence with special guest Logan Mize— 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14. Mize is an up-and-coming country star from Clearwater, Kansas. His “Come Back Road” album has more than 150 million streams across all platforms and debuted at No. 2 on the Country iTunes chart. Other singles include “It Ain’t Always Pretty, “Can’t Get Away from a Good Time,” “Better Off Gone” and “I Ain’t Gotta Grow Up.” One of country music’s truest traditionalists, Lawrence has sold more than 13 million albums and has charted 18 No. 1 songs. His singles that reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 include “Sticks and Stones,” “Alibis,” “Can’t Break It to My Heart,” “If the Good Die Young,” “Texas Tornado” and “Time Marches On.” The most recent No. 1 was in 2007 with “Find Out Who Your Friends Are,” featuring Kenny Chesney and Tim McGraw. Lawrence has 22 Top 10 hits, including “Better Man, Better Off,” “If the World Had A Front Porch,” “As Any Fool Can See” and “Paint Me a Birmingham.” Ticket prices are all general admission – $20 in the grandstand seating area and $45 in the Bud Light Party Pit.

Newsboys with special guest Adam Agee– 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15. Newsboys has defined Christian music since winning their first Dove award in 1995. Along the way, they’ve sold more than 10 million units and amassed eight gold certifications and 33 No. 1 radio hits. Among the chart-toppers are “Shine,” “It is You” and “He Reigns” from earlier years to more recent singles like “Born Again,” “Miracles” and “We Believe” and platinum-certified mega-hit, “God’s Not Dead.” Ticket prices start at $20.

38 Special— 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16. Spanning five decades, 38 Special helped write the classic rock soundtrack of the 1970s and 1980s with hits like “Hold on Loosely” and “Caught Up in You.” Ticket prices are all general admission – $20 in the grandstand seating area and $45 in the Bud Light Party Pit.

Chris Janson– 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17. Janson put himself on the country music map with his single “Buy Me a Boat,” in 2015. The chart-topping, double-platinum single received the iHeartRadio Music Awards Country Song of the Year in 2016 has had more than 82 million streams on Spotify. Other hits include “Drunk Girl,” “Fix a Drink” and “Power of Positive Drinkin.’” Janson also has had two No. 1 hits in the past year — “Good Vibes” in October and “Done,” which is currently holding its No. 1 position for a second week on the Billboard Country Airplay Chart. Ticket prices start at $25.

Nelly— 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. Nelly, a diamond-selling, multi-platinum artist, has sold more than 22 million albums, ranking him as one of the best-selling rappers in America. His songs include “Ride Wit Me,” “Hot in Herre,” “Air Force Ones” and “Country Grammar,” which will celebrate its 20th anniversary in June.

Darci Lynne Farmer— 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19. Teen ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer hit stardom in 2017 after becoming one of the youngest contestants to ever win NBC’s America’s Got Talent.” Darci Lynne will be accompanied by her puppet friends: divaesque rabbit Petunia, shy and soulful mouse Oscar and a sarcastic old woman named Edna. Ticket prices start at $20.

LATEST STORIES: