Kansas State Fair attendance for 2021 looks strong so far

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Halfway through the Kansas State Fair and attendance numbers are strong.

On Wednesday, KSN spent some time soaking up the sights and sounds from train rides to the food court.

Fairgoers are happy to be back after the fair was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

“There are a lot of people here having a good time it seems like. I mean it’s nice seeing people out and about again,” said Kaylee Tabbert, fairgoer.

Fair officials say attendance at grandstand events has been great, and overall, they are happy.

“Our carnival, I talked to them the other day and their numbers are very good. They are up from 2019 so that’s a great thing,” said Bryan Schulz, Kansas State Fair general manager.

However, one problem vendors are running into is getting enough products.

“I have talked to a couple of the hot tub vendors and out of the 20 hot tubs they might have had, they might have already had eight to 10, 12 of them already sold, so having the product they need in house has been very difficult,” said Schulz.