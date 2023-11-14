HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Racing fans met Tuesday evening with the Kansas State Fair after a decision to close the dirt race track left many upset.

In November 2022, fair leaders decided to remove the dirt racetracks at the Kansas State Fairgrounds by the end of 2023 without public notice. The track has been at the fairgrounds for 110 years and takes up about 17-18 acres of land. However, it is only used for a few days a year. The lack of use is a driving force for the board wanting it removed.

Back in August, Kansas State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz said that the plan is to transform the area into an entertainment district that could feature a permanent stage as well as a space for dirt events.

The meeting on Tuesday started just before 5 p.m. Nearly 200 people showed up. The Kansas State Fair Board began the meeting with proposals by two people, who each got 20 minutes to share what they want to see happen with the track.

After the proposals, the floor will open up for an hour of public comment.

The organizer of Save Our Track, Wiliam Nusser, says he’s hopeful he can show the board how they can keep the tracks.

“At our board meeting this afternoon, we will make a decision on how we will move forward if it will be another special meeting in the next week or so to go over the proposals and ask questions of those individuals and make a decision following that,” said Kansas State Fair General Manager Bryan Schultz.

As of 6 p.m., the meeting had been through both proposals, discussing how they can keep the racetrack open, including the general manager for Mel Hambelton Ford in Wichita.

During the proposals, the general manager of Mel Hambelton Ford, Phil Nightingale, shared ways of saving the track, including boosting the concessions and updating the wall around it. He thinks keeping it open it could bring more tourism to the Kansas State Fair.

Tune into KSN News at 10 for full coverage of the board’s next steps.