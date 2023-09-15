HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The grandstand act at the Kansas State Fair Friday night will be different than the one previously scheduled.

Kansas State Fair organizers say La Energía Norteña will take the stage instead of La Fiera de Ojinaga. They say this is due to “unforeseen circumstances that prevented La Fiera de Ojinaga from performing.”

Due to the late change, there is special pricing — $30 for reserved seating and $40 for the party pit.

Tickets that were already purchased are still valid. Ticketholders should check their email or contact the ticket office at 620-669-3618 for information.

The Kansas State Fair says La Energía Norteña is known for “captivating performances and musical prowess” and will deliver an evening of “high-energy norteño and regional Mexican music, promising an authentic and memorable experience for fair attendees.”

Oscar Garcia – DJ OG, will open for the group.

The concert starts at 7:30 at the Nex-Tech Grandstand on the Kansas State Fairgrounds.

If you have not purchased tickets yet, click here to buy them.

