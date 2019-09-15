Kansas State Fair officials consider new approach to future gun policy

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Sunday is the last day of the Kansas State Fair and organizers are already thinking about next year.

Fair organizers say they’re re-evaluating its gun policy because concert security concerns could conflict with state law.

This year, concertgoers had to be screened at country music singer Bill Currington’s performance because he required so in his contract.

Fair officials says they will likely have to employ this kind of security more often if it wants to continue to book top acts.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories