Kansas State Fair officials consider new approach to future gun policy

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Sunday is the last day of the Kansas State Fair and organizers are already thinking about next year.

Fair organizers say they’re re-evaluating its gun policy because concert security concerns could conflict with state law.

This year, concertgoers had to be screened at country music singer Bill Currington’s performance because he required so in his contract.

Fair officials says they will likely have to employ this kind of security more often if it wants to continue to book top acts.