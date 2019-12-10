Kansas State Fair officials warn about third-party ticket sellers

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas State Fair officials are warning grandstand concert buyers to beware of third-party ticket sellers.

Fraudulent websites have popped up selling Nex-Tech Wireless Grandstand tickets for teen ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer said the Fair’s Marketing Director Amy Bickel.

“Ticket sales for Darci Lynne just started a few days ago, but already several websites are offering our concert tickets — which they may or may not have — at highly inflated prices,” said Bickel.

Bickel said one woman has already called saying she purchased floor seats – priced through the Fair at $65 – at $100 each through a third-party site. She noticed something was wrong when the tickets she was emailed had someone else’s name on them.

“Etix, our ticket partner, is the only legitimate online ticket seller for the Kansas State Fair,” Bickel said.

Fair patrons can purchase tickets by stopping by the Administration Building at 2000 N. Poplar St. or by visiting http://bit.ly/DarciTickets. As a safety precaution, Etix and the Fair allow patrons to only purchase 10 tickets at a time. The Fair also has decided to put a 300-mile radius on purchasers who can print tickets at home. Those who buy beyond this distance can pick their tickets up at Will Call or call the Fair’s ticket office to secure seats.

The 2020 Kansas State Fair is Sept. 11-20. Darci Lynne will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20. Tickets went on sale Dec. 6. Fair officials are still finalizing the remaining grandstand acts. The Fair’s entire Nex-Tech Wireless Concert Series will be announced this spring.

Safe ticket purchasing tips:

When buying online, make sure you a buying from the Fair’s secured site through ticket partner Etix. Customers can also purchase tickets at the Fair’s Administration Building.

Don’t be fooled by secondary, unsecured sites that imply affiliation with the Kansas State Fair by using photos of the venue and images of grandstand seating or information about upcoming shows.

The Fair’s official website is www.kansasstatefair.com. Click on “Buy Tickets” for concerts, gate admission and ticket packages.

If you hear a show is sold out, confirm it first with our ticket office.

You shouldn’t pay more than the face value, but re-sale is legal. Research to see if you’re paying too much.

If you are scammed, report it to Kansas State Fair officials.

