HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – This year, The Kansas State Fair will be welcoming wind energy to the list of new elements added to one of the states most popular events.

Enel Green Power in partnership with Westar Energy and KCP&L have agreed to “retire renewable energy credits” equivalent to the amount of electricity expected to be consumed by the State Fair, making the fair 100% operable on wind energy.

Diamond Vista, a 300 mega-watt wind farm located in Marion and Dickinson counties, is owned by Enel Green Power. It will be using credited energy produced by its 95 wind turbines, capable of producing 1,300 GWh per year of renewable energy to power all the rides, on-site electronics and equipment that require electric energy at this years fair.

Marcus Krembs, Director of Sustainability for the United States and Canada at Enel, spoke on behalf of the company saying, “with deep roots in the Sunflower State, Enel is thrilled to promote and showcase Kansas wine energy at the 2019 Kansas State Fair. Supplying 100% renewable energy, in partnership with Westar Energy and KCP&L, for the largest event in Kansas is a celebration of successful partnerships with the state, landowners and local communities

The 10 day long event starts September 26 and well expect approximately 335,000 to attend.