HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas State Fair announced on Monday they will be hosting the finals of the first-ever Rock The Fair: Battle of the Bands event on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.

According to their webpage, the fair will be accepting applications through April 1 and there is no cost to enter.

First place will receive a prize of $2,000, second place receives $1,000, and third place will receive $500. In addition, the winner and runner-up will have the chance to perform as the opening act for the fairs 2022 Nex-Tech Grandstand headliner and their official opening act.

“We’re thrilled to host this competition, and we hope it gives up-and-coming bands a chance to get in front of bigger audiences than they’d ever imagined,” said Bryan Schulz, Kansas State Fair General Manager. “Most people don’t realize that around 300,000 people visit the fair every year. This is a tremendous opportunity!”

There will be three rounds of competition. In round one, the bands will submit videos of two performances. One will be a cover, and the other will be an original song. Ten bands will then be chosen by a panel of judges and a “people’s choice” online voting component. This will take place during the month of April.

In round two, those ten bands will then perform in a semi-final round on Saturday, June 25, during the 2022 Fair, Food, and Tunes event at the Kansas State Fairgrounds. From those ten bands, five will be chosen to face off on Sep. 9 during the fair at the Grandstand for round three.

Musicians of all genres and locales are invited to participate:

Acts must have up to date social media content online and content available online

All artists submitting must produce original material, and play covers

Acts 16 years or older, and from any part of the world are encouraged to apply

Acts must have videos ready

The Kansas State Fair celebrates all the things Kansas: agriculture, education, entertainment, and more. It runs from Friday, Sep. 9, through Sunday, Sep. 18, at the Kansas State Fairgrounds.

For more information about the contest, how to sign up, and the rules, head to Rock The Fair: Battle of the Bands webpage.