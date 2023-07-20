HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The dirt racetracks at the Kansas State Fairgrounds will be removed by the end of 2023.

In November 2022, the Fair’s leaders made the decision, which upset many racers who said they did not know it was happening.

Hutchinson residents who say they grew up coming to the track, racing, or watching, say removing it would be a loss for the community.

The Kansas State Fair General Manager, Bryan Schulz said the Board of the Kansas State Fair will be staying firm with its decision to remove the track that has been there for over 110 years.

“It’s just such an entrenched part of the community for so many years,” said Julie Brawner, who lives in Hutchinson.

Every year thousands of people come to Hutchinson for the Grand National Auto Races.

“It is only being used about three days a year, which makes it very difficult because it takes up about 17 to 18 acres of land,” said Kansas State Fair General Manager, Bryan Schulz.

The lack of use is a driving force for the Kansas State Fair Board wanting it removed.

Schulz said they are land-locked and the space could be used to expand areas and add new districts.

Racers and people attending the Grand National Auto Races say the crowds that it brings are worth it to keep it.

“It’s great for the local businesses to have all of that extra traffic,” said Hutchinson Resident Julie Brawner.

“This is really historically for the state of Kansas an important asset,” said William Nusser, who grew up in Hutchinson.

Nusser said he didn’t hear about the removal of the tracks until advertising came out for the 67th Hutchinson Grand National Auto Races.

He decided to reach out to the state fair and attended last Tuesday’s board meeting.

He spoke about a possible proposal to save the track.

“At that point in time they said no we are just going to move forward with our initial conversation from back in November that stated that we are no longer going to have racing at the Kansas State Fairgrounds,” said Schulz.

Nusser said the meeting doesn’t mean this is over.

“It’s not just a regular Saturday night race so to have that emotion tied there and to have someone say hey I need your tax dollars to tear it down is just crazy,” said Nusser.

He plans to work with the board and try to get a special meeting call for the tracks.

The state fair said plans are already in place to remove it with designs for the new area expected next month.

There will be a meeting at the Rice Park Community Building on August 1st at 6:30 p.m.

Nusser said at that meeting they plan to figure out how they can save these decades-old tracks.