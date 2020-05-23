Kansas State Parks’ beaches: Status over Memorial Day Weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas state parks are opening a handful of beaches over Memorial Day Weekend. However, groups cannot be larger than 15 people. Law enforcement and state park officials will be monitoring for crowds.

Linda Lanterman, director with Kansas State Parks said the decision to open some beaches came down to safety on the water.

“Our concern mostly was allowing people to get into the water in a safe matter — and not just to get into the water at any time, or any other place in the reservoir,” she said.

But not all beaches will be open. State parks with open beaches include:

Cedar Bluff State Park

Cheney State Park

Glen Elder State Park

Lovewell State Park

Meade State Park

Milford State Park

Prairie Dog State Park

Scott State Park

Tuttle Creek State Park

Webster State Park

Wilson State Park

State parks with beaches closed due to flooding incude:

Cross Timbers State Park

El Dorado State Park

Elk City State Park

Fall River State Park

All other state park beaches are closed due to higher use, not being able to properly monitor the number of people using these beaches, or they are still damaged from last year’s flooding. These include:

Clinton State Park

Crawford State Park

Eisenhower State Park

Hillsdale State Park

Kannapolis State Park

Perry State Park

Pomona State Park

