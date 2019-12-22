Kansas State sees big enrollment drop from rural counties

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – An analysis by a Kansas newspaper shows that declines in students from rural counties are playing a major role in an overall drop in enrollment at Kansas State University.

Total enrollment from Kansas counties considered completely rural fell by more than 27% over the last five years, while enrollment from mostly urban counties dropped by 9.2%, according to an analysis by the Manhattan Mercury.

Enrollment from counties deemed mostly rural fell by 21%.

The categories were based on U.S. Census Bureau definitions.

Enrollment at the university’s Manhattan, Salina and Olathe campuses dropped to a 20-year low of 21,719 students this semester.

LATEST STORIES: