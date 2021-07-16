Kansas State University will require freshmen to live on campus

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State University will require first-year students to live on campus starting in the fall of 2022.

The university said in a news release Friday that the requirement aims to enhance student success.

The university says its students who live on campus have higher grade point averages, are more likely to stay in school and graduate faster.

Kansas State will join all other institutions in the Kansas Regents system, with the exception of the University of Kansas, in requiring freshmen to live on campus.

Students may apply for an exemption to the policy.