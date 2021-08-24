Kansas State will limit beer sales during football games

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State football fans will have to search a little harder for beer and alcohol during football games this season.

A year after allowing beer and wine sales throughout Bill Snyder Family Stadium, the university says it will return to a previous practice of limiting alcohol sales to specific areas.

Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor said 60% of fans who answered a survey said they preferred limited beer sales and combined exit/re-entry over beer sales at every concession stand and no re-entry.

The university said it will open a third beer garden at the stadium this season.