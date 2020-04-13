Kansas State works to boost enrollment, offers virtual tours

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State University is still working to increase enrollment despite challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic.

Enrollment has been declining for years, and it hit a 20-year low in fall 2019.

To turn things around, The Manhattan Mercury reports the university is offering virtual campus tours to prospective students.

During the virtual tours, students can talk over Zoom with admissions counselors and representatives from different programs.

But enrollment management Vice Provost Karen Goos told the newspaper that students won’t get the same sense of the university’s traditions and culture on a virtual tour as they would walking around campus.

