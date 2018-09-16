Kansas storm chaser updates KSN from Florence JAMES CITY, NC - SEPTEMBER 14: Volunteers from the Civilian Crisis Response Team help rescue three children from their flooded home September 14, 2018 in James City, United States. Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina as a Category 1 storm and flooding from the heavy rain is forcing hundreds of people to call for emergency rescues in the area around New Bern, North Carolina, which sits at the confluence of the Nueces and Trent rivers. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) [ + - ] Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Hurricane Florence has claimed the lives of 11 people and left thousands of homes and businesses destroyed. Here at the local level, Brandon Ivey - a Wichita native, tells KSN he has a passion for severe weather and immediately drove towards the Carolinas' when he heard about the tropical storm.

"I had been watching the storm for a while. I've done several hurricanes in the past so I have a little bit of experience with going out and documenting them," explained Ivey.

Ivey told KSN his last storm chasing experience was in Texas for Hurricane Harvey. Total, he says he's chased over 10 tropical storms.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

"I’ve chased storms every since I was in high school," said Ivey. "Growing up in Wichita, I just became intrigued by the weather and storms at a young age; that’s kind of my passion. I've documented extreme weather all over the country."

With years of experience under his belt, Ivey says there are certain things he brings along with him, to prepare for the unexpected.

"Always plenty of supplies, I even have a chain saw," he said. "My experience chasing hurricanes in the Carolinas is a lot of trees get blown over, blocking roads and stuff. The supplies help not only me but could be used to help clear the road for emergency services."

Ivey told KSN he was able to safely evacuate and is now heading towards Nashville. He plans to return to Wichita Sunday.