Kansas storm chaser updates KSN from Florence
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Hurricane Florence has claimed the lives of 11 people and left thousands of homes and businesses destroyed. Here at the local level, Brandon Ivey - a Wichita native, tells KSN he has a passion for severe weather and immediately drove towards the Carolinas' when he heard about the tropical storm.
"I had been watching the storm for a while. I've done several hurricanes in the past so I have a little bit of experience with going out and documenting them," explained Ivey.
Ivey told KSN his last storm chasing experience was in Texas for Hurricane Harvey. Total, he says he's chased over 10 tropical storms.
"I’ve chased storms every since I was in high school," said Ivey. "Growing up in Wichita, I just became intrigued by the weather and storms at a young age; that’s kind of my passion. I've documented extreme weather all over the country."
With years of experience under his belt, Ivey says there are certain things he brings along with him, to prepare for the unexpected.
"Always plenty of supplies, I even have a chain saw," he said. "My experience chasing hurricanes in the Carolinas is a lot of trees get blown over, blocking roads and stuff. The supplies help not only me but could be used to help clear the road for emergency services."
Ivey told KSN he was able to safely evacuate and is now heading towards Nashville. He plans to return to Wichita Sunday.