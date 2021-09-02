Kansas Supreme Court docket in September will be by videoconference

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Supreme Court announced Thursday it will conduct its September docket by videoconference despite earlier plans that it would be in person.



The court had announced on August 9 it would resume in-person oral arguments beginning with its September 13–17 docket. Chief Justice Marla Luckert mentioned the court’s ability to adapt as COVID-19 conditions change.



“As much as we looked forward to resuming in-person oral arguments, videoconferencing is a valuable tool that allows us to hear appellate oral arguments efficiently and safely,” Chief Justice Marla Luckert said.



For an in-person docket, cases are normally heard back-to-back beginning at 9 a.m. each day the court is in session. When the court hears cases by videoconference, it schedules multiple start times throughout the day, usually at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.



The appellate court clerk worked with attorneys who are scheduled to argue cases on the September docket to coordinate their start times. An updated docket is posted on the Supreme Court Dockets webpage.



The Supreme Court has heard oral arguments by videoconference since shortly after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The court livestreams all oral arguments on its YouTube channel.