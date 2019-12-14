Kansas Supreme Court getting new member, new chief justice

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Supreme Court will have a new member and a new chief justice next week.
Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly plans to have a Monday news conference to name a replacement for former Justice Lee Johnson, who retired in September.
Meanwhile, Justice Marla Luckert is set to become the state court system’s top official Tuesday when current Chief Justice Lawton Nuss retires.
Kelly’s appointment Monday will be her first to the seven-member court, and she’ll fill a second spot by mid-March because of Nuss’ retirement.
Luckert has served on the high court since 2003 and is second in seniority to Nuss.
