Kansas Supreme Court Justice Carol Beier plans to retire

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas Supreme Court Justice Carol Beier says she will retire effective Sept. 18. Beier announced her retirement Friday. Her decision will give Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly the opportunity to appoint a third justice to the state Supreme Court.

Beier was served on the court since September of 2003, after being appointed by former Gov. Kathleen Sebelius. Voters retained her in four elections since then.

The Supreme Court Nominating Commission will choose three finalists to replace Beier, and Kelly will make the final selection. State law does not require the Legislature to approve Supreme Court appointments.

