Kansas Supreme Court reverses criminal threat conviction

Kansas Supreme Court

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Supreme Court has reversed a Topeka real estate developer’s conviction for threatening another man, saying a law used to convict him criminalizes free speech.

The court based its decision on its October ruling that struck down a law that made it a crime to speak with reckless disregard for whether one’s comments would cause fear.

The court at the time found that the law could make some protesters’ comments illegal, violating the free speech protections.

The Shawnee County district attorney’s office will have the option to try developer Kent Lindemuth again or dismiss charges.

