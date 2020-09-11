Kansas Supreme Court tosses convictions in 2 criminal cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Supreme Court has thrown out a first-degree premeditated murder conviction after finding that a trial judge erred in refusing to give jurors instructions of self-defense and involuntary manslaughter.

The court on Friday sent the case of Michael Alan Keyes back to Grant County District Court.

In its ruling, the Supreme Court said whether Keyes used self-defense boils down to a “credibility question.”

It said it cannot be sure that the failure to instruct the jury on self-defense did not affect the trial’s outcome. Keyes had been sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 50 years in the 2016 death of Jimmy Martin.

LATEST STORIES: