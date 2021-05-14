Kansas Supreme Court tosses murder conviction of Wichita man

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Supreme Court has tossed out the murder conviction of a Wichita man who claimed he was acting in self-defense when he shot a man who had attacked him with a knife.

The appeals court on Friday sent the case of Casimiro Nunez back to the trial court in Sedgwick County for further proceedings.

Nunez had been sentenced to life in prison after his conviction in 2019 of first-degree murder and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute in the October 2016 killing of Antonio Guzman.

The court concluded a jury could have found that Nunez had the right to protect himself but that he used excessive force when he shot Guzman, who had fallen to the floor.