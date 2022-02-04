LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – A man serving a life sentence for a triple murder in Lawrence claimed that the state failed to establish his intent to kill. The Kansas Supreme Court rejected that claim Friday and said it found no error with Douglas County’s Court failing to instruct the jury on possible lesser charges.

Anthony Roberts Jr., of Topeka, was found guilty of two counts of first-degree felony murder, one count of second-degree murder, and attempted second-degree murder on June 25, 2019, for shootings that happened in October of 2017. Roberts had initially claimed self-defense, which was rejected by the court on March 11, 2019.

Roberts suggested to the Kansas Supreme Court that the evidence was weak and insufficient to support

a finding that he intended to kill one of the victims.

On June 25, 2019, Roberts was found guilty of second-degree murder of 20-year-old Colwin Henderson III, first-degree felony murder of 22-year-old Leah Brown, first-degree felony murder of 24-year-old Tre’Mel Dean, and attempted second-degree murder of Tahzay Rayton.

According to court documents, Roberts alleged that there was insufficient evidence to prove he intended to kill Henderson.

Roberts claimed he was just reacting to gunshots being fired. Roberts made the claim that he could not have intended to kill anyone in particular because people who “were not immediately near Henderson were struck by bullets.”

Roberts argued that the district court made a mistake when it failed to instruct the jury on voluntary manslaughter as an additional underlying felony of felony murder.

Roberts’ attorneys argued during his trial that he acted in self-defense and was legally openly carrying a gun with an extended magazine before the shooting.

Deputy District Attorney David Melton said Roberts opened fire in October 2017 after he and his friends confronted a group of other Topeka men with whom they had “bad blood” as crowds were leaving bars, concerts and other events on the main downtown Lawrence street.

The gunfire killed Brown, Henderson, and Dean. Two others were wounded but survived. Brown was the only victim who knew no one else involved.