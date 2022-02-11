WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The solar farm at Maize High was a vision by science teacher Stan Bergkamp, who has been an educator for over 30 years, spending 29 of them at Maize High School.

He claims the project is about teaching his students to leave their mark.

Every class Bergkamp has taught from 1996 to 2021 has donated at least $740 to his solar panel initiative. Each one is recognized with a plaque on the wall at the school entrance.

“Back in 2017, I went to the school board and said that you know, I’ve never had any kids, and I’ve taught in the district since 1993. And this was the legacy that I wanted to leave for the kids,” said Bergkamp.

He was inspired by his father to leave the world a bit better than he found it.

“He had infinite wisdom,” continued Bergkamp.

The beloved science teacher aspires to instill that in his students.

“It’s so much more than 720 panels out in the field. It’s what my kids learn everything they can make a difference, that they can be a part of something bigger than themselves,” he added.

It seems they have learned their lesson.

“Mr. Bergkamp has left his legacy on all of us and inspired us that like one person can change so much and impact so many people,” said Kelsey Kuhl, a student of Bergkamp’s.

“Looking back on it in the future and knowing that you played a role in that is a lot bigger than other things that you might be participating in high school,” added Lilly Koehn, another student.

“So it’s just a really cool experience to finally be a part of,” said Aiden Werner, another of Bergkamp’s seniors.

The panels were installed in 2019. Tannyr Singleterry graduated shortly after. He now attends Wichita State but still comes around to help Bergkamp with the project.

“His message for the solar panels is kind of like ‘try to do your own little part.’ Like, if everyone puts their own drop in the bucket, then eventually the bucket will fill up with change, and so they kind of really inspired me to be the best me that I can be,” said Singleterry.

Bergkamp hopes this project will leave a lasting impact on his students.

“The kids will forget the formulas. They’ll forget how to solve equations, but they’ll remember the humanity. They’ll remember that Mr. Bergkamp had passion for this,” concluded Bergkamp.

The solar panels have saved Maize high about 32 thousand dollars a year in energy costs since their installation. Bergkamp said other school districts have shown interest in following this model for their own solar farms one day.