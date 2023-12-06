WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Top educators from across the state were in Wichita on Wednesday.

The Kansas Teacher of the Year team toured the district and learned from fellow teachers. They toured five schools collaborating on service, leadership, and passion in the classroom.

“This is a great opportunity for us to visit each other’s districts and learn some of the new and innovative things that each district is doing so that hopefully we can take it back and implement it in our districts and just get to change ideas and learn about each other,” said Joanna Farmer, the agriculture teacher at Wichita Southeast High School.

Four elementary school teachers and four secondary school teachers were selected to represent the district in Kansas.

“There is a lot of experience amongst the team, and it’s kind of like a family. We travel a lot together across the state. We do a lot of speaking events to different colleges and schools, so we’ve spent a lot of time together, and we’ll continue to do so,” said Farmer.

The teachers ended the day at Wichita Southeast High School, highlighting their ag program. Teachers got a lesson on planting succulents from students.