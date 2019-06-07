Kansas teachers attend boot camp

SAN DIEGO (KSNW) – School is still in session this week for about a dozen Kansas teachers getting a special lesson from the Marines.

They’re at boot camp in San Diego to learn firsthand what recruits go through during 13 weeks of training.

The Marines also invited KSN’s Stephanie Bergmann and photojournalist Kevin Stebral along, with no restrictions on what they report.

The intensity of boot camp started, even before teachers got off the buses at the Marine Corps Recruiting Depot.

A drill instructor yelled at them, just like the new recruits who arrived the previous night.

“Now when I tell you to, you’re going to get your belongings and get off my bus!” screamed a Marine staff sergeant. “Hurry up!”

A group of 60 educators from Kansas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Missouri hustled off two buses and stepped on the Yellow Footprints, painted symbols where recruits stand at attention for the first time.

For 30 years, Marine recruiters have hosted this mock boot camp for high school teachers, coaches and counselors who might influence a student’s decision about joining the military.

“We’re looking for those who may be uninformed, skeptical, maybe even have a negative opinion of the Marine Corps,” said Captain Nick Dominguez, coordinator of the Educators Workshop.

He’s hoping the in-your-face sales pitch by drill instructors might change a few minds or at least open their eyes!

“I don’t think very many people know what goes on here, let alone teachers!” laughed Maria Kane, the Career Pathway Coordinator for Dodge City Schools.

While the teachers did not get buzz cuts like real recruits or sleep in the barracks, they did learn to line up in formation, to march, and to endure several hours of verbal abuse.

“The reason we yell is to simulate the stress of combat,” explained Staff Sergeant, Joe Ferriola. ” A lot of stress, a lot of high pressure to force them to make split seconds decisions.”

“I’m 53 years old, and I’m intimidated by those guys!” said Dusty Trail, football coach at Bishop Carroll Catholic High School in Wichita.

Of course, mental toughness is just one part of boot camp. Teachers are also put to the test physically.

First, they tried the Combat Fitness Test that all recruits have to pass. It includes lifting 30-pound ammo cans over their heads at least 60 times.

They must also run a fast half-mile.

“It felt longer than it used to be,” said Greg Strecker, athletic director at Trinity Catholic High School in Hutchinson.

The cutoff age to join the Marines is 28. Most of the educators are a little older!

“I don’t remember the last run I took that long,” said Jim Nance, football coach at Bishop Carroll. “If I didn’t have to stop and tie my shoe, I think I would’ve won it!” he joked.

The fitness test also includes dragging a wounded soldier and then carrying him fireman-style.

“Here we go,” shouted the drill instructor, as Trail picked up Strecker, wobbling a bit. “Outstanding!”

But exhausting, even for a football coach!

“I’m definitely not in shape for combat, I can tell you that for sure!” said Trail, shaking his head.

But the bigger reality check came when the teachers suited up in heavy flak jackets and helmets, grabbing a rifle with a plastic bayonet.

“I was surprised,” said Kane. “I have never put on camis and carried a bayonet before.”

With battle sounds in the background, teachers tapped into their fighting skills– running through a sand obstacle course, jumping into pits and attacking the enemy, which happened to be a pile of tires!

Many of the ladies looked more amused than aggressive, as their helmets fell sideways or blocked their eyes.

A few men, though, really got into the spirit of the drill.

“I have more kills than Rambo,” bragged Nance.

This may be a watered-down version of boot camp, but it’s enough to help high school teachers help teens like Private Mason Brannon of Wichita.

“I wanted to go in the Marine Corps since I was like 5 years old,” said the 18-year-old, but none of his teachers could offer any advice.

Another Kansas recruit never even asked.

“I really didn’t think they knew too much about it,” said Private Sean Toplikar of Olathe.

Now, Marine recruiters hope teachers are armed with good information and maybe, a new appreciation of the military.

“I think hearing it from an outside source, someone you respect like a teacher in a school, goes a long way,” said Captain Dominguez.

Whether it boosts recruitment numbers or not, this boot camp did raise some heart rates and taught teachers a lesson they’ll never forget!