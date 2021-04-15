Kansas teachers have shot at getting innovative projects funded; deadline to apply April 18

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) – Are you an innovative teacher who wants funding to enrich your classroom, maybe for books, supplies, equipment, a field trip or technology for the classroom?

The Western Governors University’s “Fund My Classroom” initiative is looking to help. K-12 teachers across Kansas can submit their innovative ideas for an opportunity to receive full or partial funding. Nominations are open to both public and private K-12 teachers. You can nominate yourself, a colleague or even your child’s teacher.

Projects can be submitted online by clicking here through Sunday, April 18, and teachers whose projects are chosen will be notified during Teacher Appreciation Week, which runs May 3 through May 7.

“Over the last year, we have seen just how dedicated our teachers are to ensuring our children receive an enriching and fulfilling educational experience, and providing grant funding through this initiative to help make their classrooms more engaging for their students is just one way we can show our appreciation, I look forward to seeing the amazing projects our teachers have planned.” Dr. Angie Besendorfer, Regional Vice President of Western Governors University

The grant program began in Missouri, however, this is the first year the program is open to all Kansas counties.

Some projects that have received grants in the past include special paints to create a sunflower mural in Paola, training therapy dogs in Joplin, MO., and a butterfly garden in Illinois.