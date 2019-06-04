Kansas teachers in California experiencing Marine boot camp

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KSNW) – Twenty five Kansas teachers are in San Diego right now. They’re getting their first taste of what Marine boot camp is like.

KSN’s Stephanie Bergmann traveled with them for the experience. Teachers are from Kansas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas.

They are going through boot camp to share it with their students back home. KSN News arrived Monday when the actual recruits arrived and came off the buses to stand at attention for the first time where so many have gone before.

Teachers will go through a combat fitness course, a bayonet assault course, even firing M16s. It’s all to give teachers a better understanding of the military, so they can pass that on to students who might be interested in a career with the Marines.

KSN News is going to follow them through all of this. Watch for updates on social media and our full story Thursday night at 10.

