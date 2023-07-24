WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some Kansas teachers spent some time learning how to build model airplanes on Wednesday. The lesson was part of the We Build It Better classroom curriculum.

The goal is for the teachers to pass the love of creating things to their students during the school year.

Teachers from Wichita Public Schools, Maize and Abilene gathered at Truesdell Middle School in Wichita. Truesdell and Brooks Magnet Middle School started the We Build It Better program last year. The program will be added at more WPS middle schools this year.

Teachers have seven different kits they will share with students to expose them to various aspects of manufacturing, including math, 3D printing, electricity, and aviation.

Five years ago, the Wichita State Engineering Department created the model airplane kits for the Kansas BEST (Boosting Engineering Science and Technology) Robotics Program.

The kits were redesigned with help from Flight Works Alabama and local Wichita printer, Print Source. Flight Works Alabama helped the Kansas teachers learn how to build model planes.

“It was very, very heartwarming for us to see how Print Source right here in Wichita are the ones who manufacture the planes for us, and then the students have to build them,” Robin Fenton, Flight Works Alabama, said.

The kits will be used throughout the U.S. at schools using the We Build It Better curriculum.