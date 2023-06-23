HODGEMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 16-year-old Jetmore girl died from injuries in a rollover crash Thursday night in Hodgeman County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 1999 Ford F-150 driven by Kasey J. Danaher was eastbound on an unnamed roadway five miles south of Jetmore. The highway patrol says the pickup left the road and entered the ditch. It rolled and came to rest in a field on its top.

Danaher was taken to Hodgeman County Health Center, where she died. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.