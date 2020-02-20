1  of  24
Kansas teen gets probation in failed $8 Xanax deal killing

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A suburban Kansas City teenager has been sentenced to nine months of probation for her part in a failed $8 Xanax deal that ended in a deadly shooting.

The Kansas City Star reports that Jordan Denny, of Olathe, Kansas, was sentenced Thursday for drug charges. She originally was charged with felony murder in the March 2019 death of 17-year-old Rowan Padgett.

The affidavit says Matthew Lee Bibee Jr., who is awaiting trial on a capital murder charge, arranged to buy the anxiety medication through Denny.

She told authorities her supplier fell through and that she asked Padgett to leave with Bibee. That’s when the shooting happened. 

