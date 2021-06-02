Kansas teen writes, illustrates book about her corgi, planning to use the money for college

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A corgi is helping a 16-year-old girl in northeast Kansas pay for college through a children’s book.

Kady Toole is a sophomore at Washington County High School. For one of her classes, she had to write a short story for a project. So she used her four-legged best friend, Izzy, as her main character.

“Izzy is the pet of the sheriff of this wild west town,” Toole said. “She has to save the day from the bad guys who rob the bank after the sheriff’s mustangs, who he treasures so much, go off and get a monthly pedicure.”

Toole got many good reviews on the school project. So she and her family decided to make a children’s book out of it, naming it “Izzy The Cowgirl Corgi”, written and illustrated by her. She got to work getting the book published, eventually selling copies on Amazon and Barnes and Noble. The money from the book sales, once she breaks even, isn’t being stowed away in her pocket. She plans to use it to get ready for her future in college.

“I feel like I want to be prepared enough where I don’t have to kind of scramble for money,” she said. “You know, student loans and all that, somethings I don’t really want to deal with. So, I’m hoping that it will help towards that.”

Toole plans to make a series of books with Izzy. You can find more information on where to get Toole’s book by clicking here.

