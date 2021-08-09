Kansas teenager hit by car while bicycling dies

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — Police say a Kansas teenager hit by a vehicle while riding her bicycle has died.

The Kansas City Star reports the 16-year-old Leavenworth girl on Saturday was taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. She later died.

Police have not yet identified the teenager.

Investigators believe the girl was riding her bike when she was hit from behind.

Police arrested a 27-year-old woman Sunday in connection to the hit-and-run. Charges have not yet been filed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories