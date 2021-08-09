Kansas teenager hit by car while bicycling dies

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — Police say a Kansas teenager hit by a vehicle while riding her bicycle has died.

The Kansas City Star reports the 16-year-old Leavenworth girl on Saturday was taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. She later died.

Police have not yet identified the teenager.

Investigators believe the girl was riding her bike when she was hit from behind.

Police arrested a 27-year-old woman Sunday in connection to the hit-and-run. Charges have not yet been filed.