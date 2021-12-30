Kansas teen’s business startup funds sister’s special education needs

PLAINVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) — In May 2021, a Plainville, Kansas teen, Taylor Ayers, was searching for a job. Since he was only 13-years-old at the time no one would hire him.

That’s when a dog-watching opportunity sparked his big idea.

“I realized how much of a needed thing it was, pet sitting, in Plainville,” Ayers said.

The young Plainville teen decided to fix that.

“My first client started spreading the word around and then eventually I came up with Ayres Buddies Pet Sitting. And now I have a page and everything, and it just took off from there,” the entrepreneur said.

Through the Ayers Buddies, Taylor will take care of your pet while you are away, letting your pet stay in the comfort of their home.

“I realized I didn’t need a lot of the money and so I thought, what can I put this toward?” he recalled.

His younger sister Trissan came to mind.

“She’s mostly nonverbal and she has epilepsy. She has a heart disorder, chromosome 8P,” he said. “She is such a trooper that she made it through all that and I just love her so much.”

So, he decided to donate to Plainville Elementary School’s special education program. In under a year, he’s given more than $1,600.

“Donating is just so good because, you know, it lets my sister and people like my sister have a better year,” he said.

In 2022, Taylor hopes to raise even more money to donate. Taylor plans to keep the business going until he graduates, then he will pass it on to someone else.